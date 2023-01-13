Share:

In a step towards controlling smog, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the authorities to take action against restaurants without parking facilities.

Punjab badly struck with such weather conditions in recent years in the initial days of winter in the region.

The LHC bench issued orders while hearing a petition seeking the court’s intervention to curb smog. During today’s hearing, the LHC showed reservations about the commencement of development projects simultaneously.

The court summoned details of the development projects, out-of-order signals and cameras from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

The chief traffic officer (CTO) Lahore raised traffic issues before the Lahore High Court bench. He said due to development projects and public gatherings at the three different spots of Lahore, traffic jam has become routine.