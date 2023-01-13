Share:

The Punjab Assembly has been no stranger to chaos in the past few months, but the late hours of Wednesday night and Thursday morning saw yet another late vote. This time it was on the trust motion for Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. The CM and the PTI coalition won a resounding victory by getting the exact number of votes they had predicted—186+1 if you include the deputy speaker as well. Yesterday, the PTI coalition used this victory to quickly follow through on its promise of dissolving Punjab Assembly with the CM sending a signed summary for the governor to act upon. However, if the various news channels and their opinions were to be considered, one could see that the numbers and analysis of the expected outcome of the trust motion were only based on opinion and not actual facts. Reporting the news is about providing facts to the public, not opinion or wishes for one side to trump the other. This is something that all channels must ponder upon going forward. The polarisation that has become the norm in politics cannot be extended to the realm of journalism. But on matters related to the assembly, the trust motion provided the PTI coalition with the impetus to decide a course of action on its own terms, while the PML-N alliance in Punjab has suffered a substantial loss. With the assembly in Punjab and KP to be dissolved soon after, elections will be held in two provinces, unless the government in the centre finally caves to the demand of general elections. This is election year one way or another, and any lawmaker in power will want to bolster their chances of a win in the next contest through strategic spending and project delivery. With the situation in Punjab this volatile, even after the trust motion, matters in the centre are also far from resolved. The PDM alliance has been on the backfoot since it came into government, and its opponents have taken full advantage of this. In the best-case scenario for the PDM alliance, the elections will be held in October or around that time, but with limited political capital and the inability to make key decisions, this might not work in the favour of PML-N and the other parties as they would hope. For PTI, this is theoretically the worst-case scenario, which in reality is not all that bad considering political wins inside the assemblies such as the one on Thursday morning will only help Imran Khan’s case and strengthen them for the elections.