Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday while offering the federal government to sit down on the election framework said that the elections should be held simultaneously in the entire country.

Talking to media in Lahore on Friday, he said that for how long the federal government will run away from the election, there is still time, sit with us on the framework of the election.

The former federal minister said that the Governor had received summary for the dissolution of Punjab Assembly, adding that instead of waiting for another 24 hours, the Governor should order dissolution of provincial assembly so that the process for interim setup could begin.