RAHIM YAR KHAN - A two day Art and Design exhibition started at Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) on Thursday. to showcase the remarkable work done by the students on the culmination of their semester. The students of Fine Arts and Textile Design displayed more than 120 creative projects which showcased the work of children in various mediums of art and textile design. The projects displayed of students of Fine Arts had projects of Painting Landscapes, sketching historical architectural buildings of Pakistan and Digital Art. The projects of Textile Design not only displayed the aesthetics but the contemporary and modern stylization of Textiles. The projects displayed consisted if various techniques of fabric manipulation, mosaic making, weaving on hand loom, Design development, various fabric printing techniques like tie and dye and screen printing, embroidery, hand embellishments etc. The project also included amazing 3D sculptures made of stylized metal Arts using household items like spoons. The history of Arts projects stylized various art and textiles motifs of the ancient world and developed contemporary products like apparels and home textiles. The products designed by the students also exhibited the melange of modern and traditional textiles for lamps, wire art and wall hangings. Director Humanities and Arts Samina Sarwat and Registrar Dr Muhammad Sagheer Ahmed inaugurated expo and said that such events were surely not only a pleasant and colourful display of aesthetics but also prepare students for market ready careers in the fields of art and textile design.