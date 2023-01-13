Share:

WAH CANTT - The Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday claimed to bust two different gangs of thieves and arrested their four members and recovered stolen booty from their possession.

The Sub Divisional Police officer Mian Afzal Shah told to the newsmen that the Police acting on a tip off raided at the dens of thieves and arrested four members of two different gangs.

He said the arrested Hammad, Junaid, Nadeem, and Jawaad. He said that four stolen motorcycles, nine mobile phones, two laptops, and stolen cash were also recovered from their possession.

GIRL ABDUCTED

A fourteen years old girl was allegedly abducted at gunpoint by six persons in the limits of Taxila Police station on Thursday. The victim’s mother Ghulam Jan has reported to police that her daughter was alone at her house when Rehmat Shah along with Hashmat Shah and four other persons abducted her daughter at gunpoint. Taxila Police have registered a case against the nominated accused and launched further investigation.