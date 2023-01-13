Share:

ABU DHABI/ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday arrived in UAE on a two-day official visit to the country with a high-powered delegation. The premier said the purpose of his visit was to strengthen bilateral trade, defense and investment ties between the two countries. According to officials, United Arab Emirates has agreed to roll over Pakistan’s two billion dollars existing loan and provide additional loan of one billion dollar. UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed this during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. “Prime minister meets the president of the UAE,” Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb wrote on Twitter. “UAE’s president has agreed to roll over $2 billion in debt and has agreed to provide an additional $1 billion in loan.” The UAE’s President wished progress and prosperity for Pakistan. He praised the historical relations between the two nations and the valuable contributions made by the Pakistani community in the UAE. Both sides agreed to deepen the investment cooperation and stimulate partnerships. They also expressed satisfaction over the pace of steady progress in bilateral relations. They agreed on the importance of enhanced bilateral exchanges and regular dialogue at all levels to further solidify and provide momentum to the relationship. The two leaders discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and explored ways and means to further strengthen these in the fields of trade, investment and energy. They also had an exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited the President of the UAE for a state visit to Pakistan to which he agreed. The dates will be decided through diplomatic channels. The minister said Sheikh Al Nahyan welcomed Pakistan’s prime minister upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi and wished for the South Asian country’s progress and development. The UAE president discussed the “historic ties” between the two countries and appreciated the valued contribution of the Pakistani community in the UAE, Aurangzeb said. “Both representatives exchanged views on regional, international issues and those of bilateral interest,” Aurangzeb said. “Both agreed to deepen investment cooperation, promote partnership and enable opportunities to integrate investment between the two countries,” she added. The UAE is home to 1.7 million Pakistanis, making it the second largest host country for overseas Pakistani workers and a major source of foreign remittances, after Saudi Arabia, to the South Asian country. According to official statistics, the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE remitted $5.10 billion in 2022. During the visit, PM Sharif will also be holding discussions with the country’s businessmen and investors and look for ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment, according to officials. Pakistan, UaE discUss ways to EnhancE Existing bilatEral tiEs at all lEvEls Pakistan and United Arab Emirates Thursday discussed ways to enhance existing bilateral relations at all levels to benefit both nations. The discussion was made during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with Sheikh Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai on Thursday. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the Prime Minister to Dubai and expressed his best wishes for progress and development of Pakistan under his leadership. The Prime Minister thanked the Vice President of UAE for warmly welcoming him and his delegation. He underscored the importance of Pakistan-UAE relationship and expressed that Pakistan views UAE as a trusted political and economic partner. He also emphasized the exploring of further avenues to deepen the Pakistan-UAE relationship in all fields. Both the leaders stressed the importance of intensifying and strengthening communication between the private sector of the two countries in order to discuss trade and investment opportunities and turn these into tangible partnerships. Sheikh Mohammed praised the dedication and hard work of the Pakistani community which significantly contributed towards the development of the UAE. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the historical ties between Pakistan and UAE and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to work closely with the leadership of the UAE to further enhance bilateral cooperation. The Prime Minister extended an invitation to the Vice President of UAE to visit Pakistan at mutually convenient dates which he accepted. PM Pays rEsPEct to national hEroEs oF UaE Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited national and cultural landmark, Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi, to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of the UAE martyrs to defend their homeland. The Prime Minister was welcomed by Executive Director Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office Khalifa Bin Tahnoon in Crown Prince’s Court. The Prime Minister attended the solemn Guard of Honour ceremony. Afterwards, the Prime Minister laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument, which comprises 31 panels leaning on one another to symbolise the unity and solidarity between the UAE’s leadership, people and heroic soldiers. The Prime Minister also toured Wahat Al Karama, where he was briefed about the memorial, which embodies the sacrifices of valiant Emirati soldiers. At the end of the tour, the Prime Minister wrote a note on the memorial’s guest book, expressing his appreciation for the UAE’s brave martyrs. Wahat Al Karama is a national and cultural landmark in UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi, which was established to commemorate the heroic actions of the UAE’s martyrs and their sacrifices in defence of the UAE.