Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt Gen Syed Arif Hasan (R) has emphasized the educational value of sports for broader community development. Speaking at the grand unveiling ceremony of the Urdu version of the IOC Olympic Solidarity Sports Administration Manual here, Gen Arif also presented to the audience the idea of strengthening the governance of sports in Pakistan. “POA is truly thankful to the honourable Vice Chancellors, Directors of Sports Departments of Educational Institutions, and dignitaries from other sections of society for their presence at the occasion,” he said adding, “POA believes that it will be the Educational Institutions with support of which sports can be optimally used to trigger a positive Social Change. POA shall continue in its endeavour to promote and develop the Olympic Movement of Pakistan.” Recognizing the exceptional services of chief guest Dr Amjad Saqib, Founder of Akhuwat Foundation, Gen Arif thanked him for gracing the occasion as chief guest. Gen Arif informed the gathering that the Urdu version of the Book comprises 295 pages and it would benefit thousands of individuals and foremost the young enthusiasts who wish to join sports as managers, coaches, support personnel, and leaders.