1st special credit guarantee company for SMEs inaugurated

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Finance and Karan­daaz here Friday launched Paki­stan’s first special credit guaran­tee company namely the National Credit Guarantee Company Lim­ited (NCGCL), with an objective to provide financial assistance to small and medium-sized enter­prises (SMEs) in the country.

The inauguration ceremony, among others, was attended by representatives from the British High Commission, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCP), State Bank of Pakistan, and the Ministry of Finance.

NCGCL, the joint venture of Ministry of Finance and Karan­daaz, aims to enhance financial accessibility through special credit guarantee facilities, par­ticularly focusing on expanding financial reach for businesses op­erating at the small and medium scale across the board.

Speaking on the occasion, Fed­eral Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Sham­shad highlighted the significance of this revolutionary initiative. She said private credit for SMEs in Pakistan stands at a mere 5.2 per­cent, declining from 7.7 percent in the last five years in the coun­try. She said the credit level was significantly lower compared to other South Asia, which has an av­erage of over 17 percent, undoubt­edly they do better on exports and they do better on competitiveness.

She said reality is that SMEs sector accounts 90 percent of formally registered businesses, contributes to around 40 percent of GDP and employees around 80 percent of non-agriculture labour forces, offering an opportunity to low income strata. She was of the view that inadequate investment in SME sector, globally recog­nized to enhance competitiveness of countries and industries and value addition as well as employ­ment generation, has hindered Pakistan’s sustainable growth and development. She said launch­ing of NCGCL was a far reaching institutional reform that is being launched, adding the purpose of this transformative step was to facilitate smoother capital invest­ment paths for small businesses.

She said a well-designed and effectively implemented credit guarantee schemes can create an average 30 t0 35 percent finan­cial additionality in the market which translates into economic additionality in terms of higher productivity and innovation, em­ployment generation etc.

The minister said NCGCL would create various products tailored for the Pakistani market, cater­ing to over 1.5 million SMEs and a market volume exceeding PKR 3.7 trillion. Dr Shamsad Akhtar emphasized that the collabora­tion with financial institutions through NCGCL will ensure a guaranteed access to credit in the market, fostering economic growth for businesses. Speak­ing on the occasion, British High Commissioner Jean Merritt said initial investment of Rs.6 billion has been made in the company under the financial inclusion pro­gram. On the occasion, Chief Ex­ecutive Officer (CEO) Karandaaz also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the expertise of his company in this particular sector.