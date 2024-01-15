3-year-old girl dies as fire sweeps Lahore home

LAHORE - A little girl breathed her last and two others injured when fire swept their house in Lahore on Friday. Rescue and fire-brigade teams rushed to burning house in Badami Bagh area of Lahore and extinguished the blaze. The deceased girl was three-year-old while the injured were identified as 70-year-old Javed and 12-year-old Ghulam Dastgir. The injured were rushed to Mayo Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, five people were injured when a fire broke out in a house located at Ghazi Chowk in Sherakot due to gas cylinder blast. The injured were shifted to Mayo Hospital where their condi­tion was said to be stable.

FOUR DIE, 24 INJURED IN PUNJAB ROAD ACCIDENTS

At least four people including women died while 24 others in­jured in various road accidents in different localities of Punjab, police and rescue sources said on Friday. According to details, a pas­senger bus got out of control of driver due to over speeding and plunged into Rohi Nullah in Kasur. As a result of accident, driver was killed on the spot while 15 others sustained wounds.

In another accident in Phool Nagar area of Kasur district, a reckless driven Lahore bound passenger van coming from Pat­toki, rammed into a tractor trolley parked by roadside. As a result of collision, two women were killed on the spot while five others sus­tained injuries. In Burewala, an over speeding trailer knocked down a motorcycle carrying two people. One person died in the accident while a woman was seri­ously injured. Three people were critically injured when a speeding tractor trolley and car collided in Chishtian. The bodies and injured of all accidents were shifted to different hospitals of concerned police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.