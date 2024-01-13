Saturday, January 13, 2024
6 suspected dacoits killed in 2 separate encounters with police

Our Staff Reporter
January 13, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  As many as six suspected dacoits were shot dead in two separate encounters with police in differ­ent localities of the city here on Friday, informed sources. The suspected dacoits are said to be involved in killing an expatriate in Afshan Colony while imper­sonating policemen and injuring another police officer in Morgah area, they said. Police seized laptop, luggage, cash, weapons, motorcycles and other valuables from the possession of the cul­prits, sources said. City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani have appreciated the efforts of police force for tackling the gangsters with bravery. 

According to sources, a police team was on routine patrol when they spotted four suspects riding on motorcycles in limits of Police Station Race Course. The cul­prits opened firing on policemen when the cops tried to stop them for checking. Police reteliated and killed four suspects who lat­er were identified as Sajid alias Gatu, Hassan, Muhammad Ali alias Babiu and Wasim. 

A senior police officer told media men that the four sus­pects were active members of an intra provincial gang and were involved in street crimes in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi. He said that the gang men used to loot the expatriates by tracing them from airports. He said that culprits had shot dead a UK returned man namely Tasaraf Mehmood whereas they were also involved in another Canadian national while imper­sonating as policemen.

In yet another incident, a police patrolling party also came under heavy gunfire by four suspects riding on motorcycles in Morgah.

Our Staff Reporter

