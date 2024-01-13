9th two-day Hyderabad Literature Festival to begin tomorrow

HYDERABAD - All arrangements have been finalized to hold the 9th two-day Hyderabad lit­erature Festival (HLF), to begin from tomorrow on Saturday. The event or­ganizer and managing director of the Academy for the Promotion of Art, Literature and Literacy (APAL) Izhar Soomro said on Friday that various sessions, activities and events were scheduled for the participants on both the days of the event. He stated that the Festival would include cultural events such as theaters, youth mushaira, mu­sical nights, dance performance, qaw­wali night, stage dramas and different stalls for the participants. On this oc­casion, an art exhibition will also be held by the students of Institute of Art and Design of University of Sindh, Jamshoro, he said.

He informed that the chief guests at the opening ceremony of the festi­val would be the caretaker provincial Minister for Culture, Sports, Youth Affairs. Dr. Syed Junaid Ali Shah, provincial Minister for Information, Minority Affairs and Social Security Muhammad Ahmad Shah and emi­nent poet and former Sindh Minister of Education, Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah. While Secretary Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Ar­chives Khalid Chachar, Secretary Au­qaf and Religious Affairs Munawar Ali Mahesar, MD Sindh Education Foundation Abdul Kabir Qazi, archi­tect and artist Hameer Soomro, writ­ers Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Dr. Akash Ansari and Noor Ahmed Janjhi will also among the guests.

According to him, on the second day of the festival, caretaker Federal Minister for Education, National Har­mony and Youth Affairs Madad Ali Sindhi will be the guest of honour. Director General Culture Munawar Ali Mahesar, Director Culture Sher Muhammad Maher, famous artists Saeed Mangi, Rehmatullah Khalji and others will also participate in the program as honorary guests.