Abbottabad city to be connected with Hazara Motorway

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Communications, and Works, Ahmad Jan, along with Provincial Minister for Rural Development and Local Government, Ameer Nadeem Durrani, have unveiled plans for establishing direct connectivity between Abbottabad city and the Hazara Motorway.
The proposed initiative involves immediate work at Sherwan Interchange to connect Abbottabad through a tunnel. This strategic move aims to enhance traffic flow in and around Abbottabad, with a specific focus on the city center. Seeking federal support, the provincial government aims to expand Sherwan Interchange and construct a tunnel-based interchange for Abbottabad. The overarching goal is to alleviate traffic congestion in key areas, including Abbottabad city, Manshera, Nathiagali Murri, and others.
In a meeting held at the Commissioner House in Abbottabad, officials from NHA, C&W, WSSA, Sui Gas, Health, and Forest departments deliberated on these plans. Immediate actions discussed included commencing work on the Abbottabad BRT project, clearing rainwater drains, and addressing road issues near the Hazara Motorway’s conclusion at Peshawar Mor. Officials underscored the importance of timely completion of infrastructure projects, rectifying issues left by previous contractors, and launching inquiries into incomplete work.
A comprehensive plan for redesigning and cleaning all drains in Abbottabad took center stage during the meeting. Urgent attention was given to immediate cleaning of drains in the short term, with instructions to collaborate with TMAs for measuring all drains and ensuring prompt action for their redesign.
Provincial ministers instructed relevant authorities to communicate with the Public Service Commission about vacant positions in DHQ hospitals, particularly during evening and night shifts. Additionally, seeking a NOC from the Election Commission was emphasized to address staff shortages in hospitals.
The meeting concluded with directives to promptly address issues related to Abbottabad Teaching Hospital, Dodhial Mental and General Hospital, Boghar Mang BHU, and Kot. Najibullah BHU.