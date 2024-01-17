Abbottabad city to be connected with Hazara Motorway

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Communications, and Works, Ahmad Jan, along with Provincial Minister for Rural De­velopment and Local Government, Ameer Nadeem Durrani, have un­veiled plans for establishing direct connectivity between Abbottabad city and the Hazara Motorway.

The proposed initiative involves immediate work at Sherwan In­terchange to connect Abbottabad through a tunnel. This strategic move aims to enhance traffic flow in and around Abbottabad, with a specific focus on the city center. Seeking federal support, the pro­vincial government aims to ex­pand Sherwan Interchange and construct a tunnel-based inter­change for Abbottabad. The over­arching goal is to alleviate traffic congestion in key areas, includ­ing Abbottabad city, Manshera, Nathiagali Murri, and others.

In a meeting held at the Commis­sioner House in Abbottabad, offi­cials from NHA, C&W, WSSA, Sui Gas, Health, and Forest depart­ments deliberated on these plans. Immediate actions discussed in­cluded commencing work on the Abbottabad BRT project, clearing rainwater drains, and addressing road issues near the Hazara Mo­torway’s conclusion at Peshawar Mor. Officials underscored the im­portance of timely completion of infrastructure projects, rectifying issues left by previous contrac­tors, and launching inquiries into incomplete work.

A comprehensive plan for rede­signing and cleaning all drains in Abbottabad took center stage dur­ing the meeting. Urgent attention was given to immediate cleaning of drains in the short term, with in­structions to collaborate with TMAs for measuring all drains and ensur­ing prompt action for their redesign.

Provincial ministers instructed relevant authorities to communi­cate with the Public Service Com­mission about vacant positions in DHQ hospitals, particularly during evening and night shifts. Additional­ly, seeking a NOC from the Election Commission was emphasized to ad­dress staff shortages in hospitals.

The meeting concluded with di­rectives to promptly address is­sues related to Abbottabad Teach­ing Hospital, Dodhial Mental and General Hospital, Boghar Mang BHU, and Kot. Najibullah BHU.