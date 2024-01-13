Abdullahpur Flyover near completion with Rs1.36b: Commissioner

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road Flyover project was near completion with an estimated cost of Rs.1.36 bil­lion and it would help in better traf­fic management in addition to play a pivotal role in metropolitan develop­ment of Faisalabad.

During her visit to the project site here on Friday, she reviewed the de­velopment pace of the flyover project and directed the concerned depart­ment to ensure its complete within stipulated time period.

She said that Caretaker Chief Min­ister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi was taking keen interest in Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road Flyover. Therefore, he (CM) was getting its updates positively on daily basis as he wanted to provide relief to the masses as early as possible.

Director General (DG) Faisala­bad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub, Addi­tional Commissioner Coordination Musawwar Ahmad Khan Niazi, Di­rector Development Imran Asmat, Deputy Director Engineering Umar Iqbal and others were also present on the occasion.

POLIO DROPS ADMINISTERED TO 1,099,143 CHILDREN

Polio drops have been administered to 1,099,143 children during last four days in Faisalabad district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul­lah Nayyar Sheikh while presiding over a meeting said that weeklong anti polio drive was in full swing across the district as 4869 teams of health department were active for this campaign.

He said that these teams had so far administered polio vaccine to 1,099,143 children up to the age of five years during last four days in­cluding 271,343 children on fourth day alone.

He directed the health officers to accelerate their efforts for achieving targets of anti polio drive. In this con­nection, the repeated checking should also be ensured in addition to utilizing all means for communication includ­ing loudspeakers of the mosques to sensitize and convince the parents to make the drive successful, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, CEO Health Dr Asfandyar and others were also present in the meeting.

PFA SEALS TWO FOOD FACTORIES

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed two food factories and seized heavy quantity of adulter­ated and unhygienic edible items from the spot.

PFA spokesman said here on Friday that the teams during checking found preparation of spurious, adulterated and unhygienic edible items in two factories situated at Satiana Road and in Rabbani Colony Yousuf Town.

Therefore, the teams sealed prem­ises of both food factories and seized 9 machines, 5000 kilograms (kg) Amchoor, 2700 kg ‘Chooran’, 700 kg Jeera (cumin seeds), 300 kg soda, 250 kg citric acid, 420 kg salt and 250 kg other items from the spot, he added.