Al Jazeera rejects Israel army claims against slain journalists

JERUSALEM - Em­ployer Al Jazeera, family mem­bers and Palestinian group Hamas on Thursday rejected claims by the Israeli army that journalists it killed in a Gaza air strike were “terror operatives”. Al Jazeera staffer Hamza Wael Dahdouh and freelancer Mus­tafa Thuria, who also worked as a video stringer for AFP and other news organisations, were killed on Sunday while they were on an assignment for the Qatar-based channel in the city of Rafah. “Al Jazeera Media Net­work strongly condemns and wholly rejects - and indeed ex­presses its very considerable surprise at - the Israeli army’s false and misleading attempts to justify the killing of our col­league Hamza Wael Dahdouh and other journalists,” the network said in a statement. “Hamza Wael Dahdouh was among a group of journalists from various media organiza­tions (also including Musta­fa Thuria) covering the IDF’s (Israeli military’s) devastat­ing bombing... He, like so many journalists before him, was killed simply for doing his job,” Al Jazeera added.