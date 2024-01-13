Saturday, January 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Al Jazeera rejects Israel army claims against slain journalists

Al Jazeera rejects Israel army claims against slain journalists
Agencies
January 13, 2024
International, Newspaper

JERUSALEM   -   Em­ployer Al Jazeera, family mem­bers and Palestinian group Hamas on Thursday rejected claims by the Israeli army that journalists it killed in a Gaza air strike were “terror operatives”. Al Jazeera staffer Hamza Wael Dahdouh and freelancer Mus­tafa Thuria, who also worked as a video stringer for AFP and other news organisations, were killed on Sunday while they were on an assignment for the Qatar-based channel in the city of Rafah. “Al Jazeera Media Net­work strongly condemns and wholly rejects - and indeed ex­presses its very considerable surprise at - the Israeli army’s false and misleading attempts to justify the killing of our col­league Hamza Wael Dahdouh and other journalists,” the network said in a statement. “Hamza Wael Dahdouh was among a group of journalists from various media organiza­tions (also including Musta­fa Thuria) covering the IDF’s (Israeli military’s) devastat­ing bombing... He, like so many journalists before him, was killed simply for doing his job,” Al Jazeera added.

Special registration center opened to register loader rickshaws

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1705044921.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024