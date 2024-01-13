Saturday, January 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Another police officer shot dead in Quetta

Another police officer shot dead in Quetta
Web Desk
12:32 PM | January 13, 2024
National

In a tragic firing incident, a police officer was shot dead near Makran Road, Quetta.

According to the police officials, a police officer was en route when unidentified individuals opened fire. The officer was killed on the spot while the assailants quickly fled from the scene.

Yesterday, a firing incident was reported in which an officer appointed on the security of polio workers was injured in Quetta.

According to the initial reports, the firing incident took place near Eastern Bypass School in which an on-duty officer got injured.

Meanwhile, the injured individual was shifted to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1705044921.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024