Saturday, January 13, 2024
Anti-polio immunization drive continues

APP
January 13, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  A massive anti-polio cam­paign is currently under­way across the country to immunize more than 44.3 million children under five years of age who are being administered polio drops. 

According to details, the current anti-polio drive is part of an international effort to eradicate the dis­ease from the globe. 

The polio workers and teams are diligently going door-to-door, ensuring that no child is left without the vital vaccine to guaran­tee effective coverage.

Talking to a private news channel, Caretak­er Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan said that citizens should cooperate with polio workers who will visit their homes to adminis­ter vaccines.

APP

