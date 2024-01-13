Appeal against rejection of nomination papers

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) three-member bench on Friday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry against rejection of his nomination papers from two constituencies. The bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition filed by Fawad Chaudhry and reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of parties. In the course of arguments, Fawad’s counsel submitted that the returning officer and tribunal rejected the nomination papers of his client contrary to facts.