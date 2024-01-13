Saturday, January 13, 2024
Appeal against rejection of nomination papers

Appeal against rejection of nomination papers
January 13, 2024
LAHORE   -  A Lahore High Court (LHC) three-member bench on Friday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry against rejection of his nomination papers from two constituencies. The bench headed by Jus­tice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition filed by Fawad Chaudhry and reserved the verdict after hearing de­tailed arguments of parties. In the course of arguments, Fawad’s counsel submitted that the returning officer and tribunal rejected the nomination papers of his client contrary to facts.

