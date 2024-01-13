Appointment of Dr Shahid as Russian envoy to Pakistan hailed

LAHORE - Pak-Russia Friendship Forum organised a recep­tion in the honour of newly-appointed ambassa­dor by Russian Federation for Education and Sci­ence for Asian chapter and especially for Pakistan.

Function was presided over by Dr Iftikhar Bokhari, President Pak-Russia friendship ele­ments. Scholars, advocates and writers from La­hore participated to pay the tribute to Dr Shahid Hassan. Dr Amjad Tufail, Sarwar Bhatti, Hussnain Raza, Safia Ishaq, Fatima Dewan, Mian Bashir and Kaleem Ahmad spoke on the occasion and con­gratulated Dr Shahid Hassan.

“That it is a great honour for us that a Pakistani national became an ambassador of Russian Fed­eration for Science & Education,” the said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shahid Hassan said that Russian government was interested to develop education & science in Pakistan and all Asian countries.