Appointment of Dr Shahid as Russian envoy to Pakistan hailed

LAHORE - Pak-Russia Friendship Forum organised a reception in the honour of newly-appointed ambassador by Russian Federation for Education and Science for Asian chapter and especially for Pakistan.
Function was presided over by Dr Iftikhar Bokhari, President Pak-Russia friendship elements. Scholars, advocates and writers from Lahore participated to pay the tribute to Dr Shahid Hassan. Dr Amjad Tufail, Sarwar Bhatti, Hussnain Raza, Safia Ishaq, Fatima Dewan, Mian Bashir and Kaleem Ahmad spoke on the occasion and congratulated Dr Shahid Hassan.
“That it is a great honour for us that a Pakistani national became an ambassador of Russian Federation for Science & Education,” the said.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shahid Hassan said that Russian government was interested to develop education & science in Pakistan and all Asian countries.