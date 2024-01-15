Appreciation certificates awarded

SIALKOT - District Governor Lions Club International Faiz Majeed Kapur on Friday announced to give commendatory certificates to Lions members to acknowledge their performance for the club in their respective departments.
The member who will be awarded with appreciation certificates include Move Region Chairperson Mian Asif, Miss Nighat, Zone Chairperson Amjad Farah, Gulzar Ahmed, Anayur Rehman, District Chairperson Environment Kamal Afzal, Social Hepatitists Rahat Bashir, Waqas Noor, Muhammad Saleem, Nadia Parvez and media chairperson Junaid Aftab.