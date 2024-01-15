Appreciation certificates awarded

SIALKOT - District Governor Lions Club International Faiz Majeed Kapur on Friday announced to give com­mendatory certificates to Lions members to ac­knowledge their performance for the club in their respective departments.

The member who will be awarded with appre­ciation certificates include Move Region Chair­person Mian Asif, Miss Nighat, Zone Chairperson Amjad Farah, Gulzar Ahmed, Anayur Rehman, Dis­trict Chairperson Environment Kamal Afzal, Social Hepatitists Rahat Bashir, Waqas Noor, Muhammad Saleem, Nadia Parvez and media chairperson Jun­aid Aftab.