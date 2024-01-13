Barcelona to face Real Madrid in Super Cup final

RIYADH - Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal scored second-half goals to give Barcelona an 2-0 win over Osasuna in a dour Spanish Super Cup semifinal in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Barca set up a dream show­piece clash on Sunday with Real Madrid, who had beaten city rivals Atletico Madrid in a breathtaking 5-3 derby ear­lier in the week. It will be a re-match from last year’s final, which Barca won 3-1. Barce­lona dominated possession in a dismal first half but were be­reft of ideas and barely threat­ened their opponents.

Lewandowski could have done better in a couple of half-chances that were denied by a confident Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera, but it was not until the 59th minute that Bar­ca came to life and managed to break the deadlock. Ilkay Gun­dogan picked out Lewandowski with a through-ball and the striker scored from close-range.

However, Osasuna players were left fuming and complained to the referee that Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen had fouled Jose Arnaiz before starting the counter-attack, but a VAR check confirmed the goal. “We felt we were wronged, because the refer­eeing criteria was very different during the whole match. The foul was clear,” Osasuna manager Jag­oba Arrasate told Movistar Plus.

After Lewandowski’s goal, Xavi brought Joao Felix off the bench and the Portuguese forward added impetus Barca seemed to lack up-front, forcing goalkeeper Herrera to make a couple of fine saves to keep Osasuna alive. Joao Felix created a quick counter and provided the assist to Yamal who blasted low in to the net to secure the win and set-up an El Clasico in the final.