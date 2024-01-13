Life is a precious gift from the Almighty that propels one for­ward towards the destination. This means nothing is permanent; hence, there should be no reason to stay in dejection. Life is full of objections and frustrations, but above all, one must be optimis­tic, no matter how bad things get. This is because nothing will stay forever. Every situation, occasion, and event shall pass. Finally, this is certainly the beauty of life.

Many people become very sad because of failures as they al­ways fail to see the bright side. It is something that keeps us from failure. It is said that every fail­ure teaches us a valuable les­son, meaning every failure builds experience. This experience is something that improves the skills and efficiency of life. Proba­bly a huge number of individuals complain, but they never know that life is like a box of chocolates - you never know which one you are going to have.

Many people believe that the word “pain” is synonymous with life. However, it is pain that makes us stronger. Pain is certainly an excellent way of increasing men­tal resilience. Above all, pain en­riches the mind.

WAHAB ELLAHI,

Lahore.