Wednesday, January 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

BISEP reschedules SSC Annual-I exam

APP
January 13, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Educa­tion, Peshawar (BISEP), announced the resched­uling of the Secondary School Certificate (an­nual-I) examination for 2024. The examination is now set to commence from April 18.

A notification stated that regular and private students can submit their normal fee until Febru­ary 09, late admission fee until February 19, double admission fee until Febru­ary 29, and triple admis­sion fee until March 13. Payments can be made at any branch of Allied Bank, Muslim Commer­cial Bank, and Easy Pai­sa through an online sys­tem-generated receipt.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1705464471.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024