BISEP reschedules SSC Annual-I exam

PESHAWAR - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar (BISEP), announced the rescheduling of the Secondary School Certificate (annual-I) examination for 2024. The examination is now set to commence from April 18.
A notification stated that regular and private students can submit their normal fee until February 09, late admission fee until February 19, double admission fee until February 29, and triple admission fee until March 13. Payments can be made at any branch of Allied Bank, Muslim Commercial Bank, and Easy Paisa through an online system-generated receipt.