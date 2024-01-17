BISEP reschedules SSC Annual-I exam

PESHAWAR - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Educa­tion, Peshawar (BISEP), announced the resched­uling of the Secondary School Certificate (an­nual-I) examination for 2024. The examination is now set to commence from April 18.

A notification stated that regular and private students can submit their normal fee until Febru­ary 09, late admission fee until February 19, double admission fee until Febru­ary 29, and triple admis­sion fee until March 13. Payments can be made at any branch of Allied Bank, Muslim Commer­cial Bank, and Easy Pai­sa through an online sys­tem-generated receipt.