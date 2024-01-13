Boy killed during robbery bid, man shot dead in targeted attack

KARACHI - A young boy was reportedly shot dead by culprits for resisting a robbery bid in Karachi’s Surjani town area on Friday.

According to private news channel, the ban­dits on the bike opened fire, leaving the father-son duo injured after they resisted a robbery, while the robbers fled the scene. Both the father and son were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospi­tal, where the young man died during the treat­ment. The police officials stated that the deceased youth was identified as Faiz Muhammad, aged 20 and was a first-year student.

Meanwhile, unidentified armed men gunned down one person in the metropolis, police said on Friday. According to details, the incident took place Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 2, where unknown gunmen riding a motorcycle ambushed a man. As a result of firing, he was killed on the spot and assailants fled the scene of crime. The body was shifted to hospital where identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained. The police after reg­istering a case against unidentified murderers started an investigation.