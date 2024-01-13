Chairman BISP emphasizes digital literacy, financial inclusion of needy women

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of Benazir Income Support Pro­gramme (BISP), Dr. Am­jad Saqib Friday under­scored the importance of opening bank ac­counts for needy wom­en, emphasizing digital literacy and financial inclusion.

He was presiding over a high level meet­ing to review the prog­ress on the BISP’s key initiatives, including enrollment of widows, inclusion of adoles­cents in Nashonuma, Hybrid Social Protec­tion Scheme and Bena­zir Social Protection Accounts.

During the meet­ing, Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasized the BISP’s commitment to serv­ing the impoverished. Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad provided a detailed overview of the agenda items dur­ing the meeting.

The Director Gener­als (DGs) of various wings also updated the Chairman BISP on the discussed topics.

DG NSER/ CCT, Nav­eed Akbar informed the meeting that the target for opening ac­counts under the Bena­zir Social Protection Accounts had been successfully achieved, with a total of 9,800 ac­counts opened.

Furthermore, 6,700 applications were re­ceived under the BISP Saving Scheme. Data of 8,900 widows have been identified.

The Financial Lit­eracy program, span­ning 13 districts and benefiting 4,000 needy women, has been suc­cessfully completed.

Dr. Amjad Saqib urged that field offices receive training to edu­cate underprivileged women about Social Protection Accounts, identifying those who already possess bank accounts as a priority.

He instructed the of­ficials to ensure the operationalization of accounts opened under the Benazir Social Pro­tection Accounts, BISP Saving Scheme, and the Financial Literacy program by the end of January.

Present at the meet­ing were Additional Secretary BISP, Dr. Mu­hammad Tahir Noor, DG Finance Wasim Ahmad and DG OM Dr. Asim Ijaz whereas Zonal Director Gener­als of BISP also virtu­ally participated in the meeting.