Saturday, January 13, 2024
China’s military says will ‘crush’ any Taiwan ‘independence’ efforts

Agencies
January 13, 2024
International, Newspaper

BEIJING  -  China’s military on Friday vowed to “crush” any efforts to promote Taiwan’s indepen­dence, a day before a crucial election on the island.

“The Chinese People’s Libera­tion Army maintains high vigi­lance at all times and will take all necessary measures to firmly crush ‘Taiwan independence’ at­tempts of all forms,” defence min­istry spokesperson Zhang Xiao­gang said in a statement.

Zhang accused Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party of pushing the island “toward the dangerous conditions of war.”

Tags:

Agencies

