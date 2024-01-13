China’s military says will ‘crush’ any Taiwan ‘independence’ efforts

BEIJING - China’s military on Friday vowed to “crush” any efforts to promote Taiwan’s indepen­dence, a day before a crucial election on the island.

“The Chinese People’s Libera­tion Army maintains high vigi­lance at all times and will take all necessary measures to firmly crush ‘Taiwan independence’ at­tempts of all forms,” defence min­istry spokesperson Zhang Xiao­gang said in a statement.

Zhang accused Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party of pushing the island “toward the dangerous conditions of war.”