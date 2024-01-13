Despite contributing minimally to greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan is grappling with pro­found impacts of climate change. This has become a paramount concern for the residents of Pak­istan, particularly in Balochistan, where the effects have been felt for many years. The urgent need for collective action to curb cli­mate change is necessary, and it becomes imperative to recognize Pakistan’s unique vulnerability and advocate for robust support to alleviate the burdens it bears.

Pakistan’s commendable low greenhouse gas emissions are overshadowed by the harrowing consequences of climate change. Despite contributing only a frac­tion to the world’s carbon foot­print, Pakistan finds itself among the most vulnerable nations worldwide to climate change. Un­fortunately, the government has not adequately addressed this sig­nificant issue. Climate risks, as highlighted in the Global Climate Risk Index, include deforestation, the utilisation of extra materials, and more. This matter has been consistently overlooked by au­thorities. Therefore, I implore the government that this issue needs to be addressed quickly.

FAREED ARZ MUHAMMAD,

Lahore.