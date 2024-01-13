Despite contributing minimally to greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan is grappling with profound impacts of climate change. This has become a paramount concern for the residents of Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan, where the effects have been felt for many years. The urgent need for collective action to curb climate change is necessary, and it becomes imperative to recognize Pakistan’s unique vulnerability and advocate for robust support to alleviate the burdens it bears.
Pakistan’s commendable low greenhouse gas emissions are overshadowed by the harrowing consequences of climate change. Despite contributing only a fraction to the world’s carbon footprint, Pakistan finds itself among the most vulnerable nations worldwide to climate change. Unfortunately, the government has not adequately addressed this significant issue. Climate risks, as highlighted in the Global Climate Risk Index, include deforestation, the utilisation of extra materials, and more. This matter has been consistently overlooked by authorities. Therefore, I implore the government that this issue needs to be addressed quickly.
FAREED ARZ MUHAMMAD,
Lahore.