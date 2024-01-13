Commissioner emphasises importance of elections

SUKKUR - Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Friday emphasized the importance of national responsibility for the conduct of upcom­ing elections, and encouraged officers to work with dedication. He chaired a meeting in his com­mittee room to review arrangements for the forth­coming general elections.

Divisional Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to finalize logistics and contingen­cy plans for presentation in the next meeting.

“Sensitive polling stations should be identified, and CCTV cameras be installed there. Alongside completing the polling scheme, transport and se­curity officers should be ensured,” he added.

The Sukkur Commissioner further stated that as per the instructions of Punjab government, employees of the health department should not be deployed at polling stations. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners and all other concerned officers/ officials. The Deputy Commis­sioners said that transportation plans had been finalized. Control rooms have been established at the district level to monitor the voting process. The polling scheme has been given the final shape whereas emergency response and security plans have also been finalized, they added. Commission­er Abbasi mentioned that another meeting would be held next week to remove flaws and give the fi­nal shape to the arrangements.