CRA launches social action project in Bara

BARA - A three-day Social Action Project (SAP) unfolded in Upper Bara, encompassing Speen Darand, Surankhel Killay, Gharey Killay, Sheikh Mali, and Malikano Killay. Facilitated by Community Resilience Activity (CRA) North, the SAP focused on fostering social cohesion among the youth and elders of the region.
This initiative aligns with the approved water channel maturation process, a collaborative effort between CRA North and the District Administration Khyber in the Upper Bara location of Speen Drand. The overarching goal is to mature the irrigation channel, addressing farmers’ issues, while concurrently promoting community harmony, law and order, and unity among local youth and elders.
Dr. Asfandyar Marwat, an official from CRA, guided participants through the three-day SAP, emphasizing the significance of social harmony, conflict resolution, and mutual brotherhood.
The sessions involved practical activities such as group work and presentations, ensuring an engaging and accessible learning experience.