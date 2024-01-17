CRA launches social action project in Bara

BARA - A three-day Social Action Proj­ect (SAP) unfolded in Upper Bara, encompassing Speen Da­rand, Surankhel Killay, Ghar­ey Killay, Sheikh Mali, and Ma­likano Killay. Facilitated by Community Resilience Activity (CRA) North, the SAP focused on fostering social cohesion among the youth and elders of the region.

This initiative aligns with the approved water channel matu­ration process, a collaborative effort between CRA North and the District Administration Khy­ber in the Upper Bara location of Speen Drand. The overarching goal is to mature the irrigation channel, addressing farmers’ is­sues, while concurrently pro­moting community harmony, law and order, and unity among local youth and elders.

Dr. Asfandyar Marwat, an of­ficial from CRA, guided partic­ipants through the three-day SAP, emphasizing the signifi­cance of social harmony, con­flict resolution, and mutual brotherhood.

The sessions involved practi­cal activities such as group work and presentations, ensuring an engaging and accessible learn­ing experience.