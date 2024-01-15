Monday, January 15, 2024
Crackdown launched on substandard gas cylinders

APP
January 13, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  A crackdown was initi­ated against the pro­duction and sale of substandard cylinders in the provincial capital on Friday. In a state­ment, Deputy Com­missioner Rafia Haider said that 29 shops were sealed, 11 cases filed, machinery confiscated, and shop owners issued warnings across the city. All assistant com­missioners conducted raids in their areas, en­forcing checks on LPG shops. All price control magistrates, ACs, and revenue staff have been ordered to actively monitor the situation. DC and Lahore Admin­istrator Rafia Haider emphasized the threat posed by substandard cylinders to lives. Play­ing with the lives of people will not be tol­erated, she added.

