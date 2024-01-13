DC chairs meeting of flour mill owners

HYDERABAD - A meet­ing of flour mill owners was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Hy­derabad Tariq Qureshi on Friday. Addressing the meet­ing, the DC said that all the concerned officers have been directed to take action in their respective areas to ensure that all commodities including flour are sold at the required fixed prices. He directed the participants of the meeting to submit a comprehensive re­port related to issues of flour to the DC office so that the problems of flour mill owners can be resolved by informing the Secretary of Food.