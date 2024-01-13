Saturday, January 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC urges Transport Secretary to start Peoples, Pink bus services for students

APP
January 13, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad, Tariq Qureshi on Friday requested the Sec­retary Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department to start Peoples Bus Service from 3 public sector universities in Jamshoro district and one in Tandojam, Hyderabad.

In a letter addressed to the Provincial Secretary, he un­derscored the need to provide quality bus transport to the people of Jamshoro especially the students of Sindh Univer­sity, Liaquat University of Med­ical and Health Sciences and Mehran University of Engineer­ing and Technology. He also emphasised the requirement of the transport facility for the people of Tandojam town and the students of Sindh Agricul­ture University, Tandojam. “The availability of public transport is a crucial lifeline for students and the general public com­muting between those places and the city,” he said.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1705044921.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024