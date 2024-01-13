DC urges Transport Secretary to start Peoples, Pink bus services for students

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad, Tariq Qureshi on Friday requested the Secretary Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department to start Peoples Bus Service from 3 public sector universities in Jamshoro district and one in Tandojam, Hyderabad.
In a letter addressed to the Provincial Secretary, he underscored the need to provide quality bus transport to the people of Jamshoro especially the students of Sindh University, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences and Mehran University of Engineering and Technology. He also emphasised the requirement of the transport facility for the people of Tandojam town and the students of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam. “The availability of public transport is a crucial lifeline for students and the general public commuting between those places and the city,” he said.