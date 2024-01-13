DC urges Transport Secretary to start Peoples, Pink bus services for students

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad, Tariq Qureshi on Friday requested the Sec­retary Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department to start Peoples Bus Service from 3 public sector universities in Jamshoro district and one in Tandojam, Hyderabad.

In a letter addressed to the Provincial Secretary, he un­derscored the need to provide quality bus transport to the people of Jamshoro especially the students of Sindh Univer­sity, Liaquat University of Med­ical and Health Sciences and Mehran University of Engineer­ing and Technology. He also emphasised the requirement of the transport facility for the people of Tandojam town and the students of Sindh Agricul­ture University, Tandojam. “The availability of public transport is a crucial lifeline for students and the general public com­muting between those places and the city,” he said.