DIG prisons plant saplings in the premises of Nawabshah jail

HYDERABAD   -  On the directives of IG prisons Sindh Syed Manwar Ali, DIG prisons Muhammad Nisar Khan visited Naw­abshah jail and planted saplings in the jail premises. SP prison Asmatullah Bharro and other officials wel­comed him. On this occasion, DIG Mohammad Nasir Khan planted saplings in the jail garden and started a plantation campaign. Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Ghoraho, Forest Department officials, and journalists were also present on the occasion. Talking to the media DIG Mohammad Nasir said that on directives of IG prison Sindh Syed Manwar Ali, he has started a plantation campaign in various jails of Sindh, besides planting plants in the jails, he also took care of them. It will also help in greening the jails and converting them into correctional centers. He further said that 1200 fruit plants of different types have been brought and the process of planting them is go­ing on. He further said that the prisoners would be employed for planting on the land of the jail.

He further said that the land of the prison de­partment will be used for the reformation of the prisoners. After that, District Jail and Correction­al Center Shaheed Benazirabad Superintendent Ismatullah Bharro gave a briefing in his office to the DIG about the reformation of the prison­ers, including plantation. Later, DIG Mohammad Nasir Khan met with the prisoners in the jail and inquired about their problems.

