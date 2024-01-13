$700m IMF tranche: LCCI sees positive impact on economy

LAHORE - Office-bearers of the Lahore Cham­ber of Commerce & Industry includ­ing President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mehmood Ch and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt on Friday welcomed the approv­al of a $700 million tranche by the In­ternational Monetary Fund (IMF) for Pakistan, hailing it as ‘excellent news for the economy’. They commended the present regime for its efforts, ac­knowledging the approval from the IMF Executive Board after complet­ing the first review of Pakistan’s eco­nomic reform program.

LCCI office-bearers anticipated that the approved $700 million would in­vigorate economic indicators, instill confidence in both local and foreign investors, stabilize the rupee, and positively impact the stock market. Highlighting the importance of en­couraging expatriate Pakistanis, they urged for increased home remittanc­es and support for export-oriented industries to boost exports.

In the wake of this positive develop­ment, LCCI office-bearers urged au­thorities to focus on two key areas for economic reform. Firstly, they called for efforts to expand the tax base, con­tributing to overall economic stabili­ty. Secondly, they stressed the need to stabilize the Pakistani rupee.

Expressing his opinion on the ideal exchange rate, LCCI office-bearers suggested a range of 175 to 200 ru­pees per dollar. They outlined the multiple benefits of such a rate, in­cluding reducing inflation, lowering interest rates, and making the cost of doing business more affordable.

LCCI office-bearers further em­phasized the potential positive outcomes of this exchange rate ad­justment, such as a decrease in the cost of imported goods and a more competitive market. LCCI office-bearers highlighted that a favorable exchange rate would reduce busi­nesses’ dependence on imported resources, enhancing their ability to rely on domestic alternatives.

LCCI office-bearers underscored that the IMF approval would en­hance trust and confidence from other donor agencies and financial institutions, opening up opportuni­ties for increased funding for Paki­stan’s development projects. They called upon all political parties in Pakistan to set aside differences and sign a charter of economy, empha­sizing the urgency of breaking free from recurring financial challenges.

Kashif Anw LCCI office-bearers urged political leaders to unite in their commitment to long-term eco­nomic stability and growth, tran­scending party lines for the greater benefit of the nation. They said that the LCCI remains optimistic about Pakistan’s economic stability and growth, reiterating the importance of necessary economic reforms, ad­dressing exchange rate disparities, expanding the tax base, and fostering unity among political parties for sus­tainable economic development.