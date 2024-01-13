Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza

GAZA STRIP, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Telecommunication services were cut across besieged Gaza Friday, as Israeli strikes killed dozens in south­ern cities where hundreds of thou­sands are struggling to survive hun­ger and cold on day 98 of the war between Israel and Palestinians.

The fighting raged after a night of heavy Israeli shelling, and came amid growing fears of the conflict widening after US and British forc­es struck Huthis in Yemen after at­tacks on Red Sea shipping. In Gaza, an AFP journalist reported strikes and shelling hitting areas between the territory’s southern cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah, which is crowded with people who have fled from the north.

Overnight Thursday-Friday, the bombardment killed at least 59 people and wounded dozens more across the besieged territory, the health ministry in Gaza said.

AFP footage showed black smoke billowing over Rafah and Khan Yu­nis. “Does anyone care about us? Why is everyone silent?” asked one mourner at a hospital where a group of Palestinians had gathered beside white body bags of the latest ca­sualties. Elsewhere in Rafah, resi­dent Fayad Abu Rjeila surveyed the wreckage of a building after an Is­raeli strike he said had killed civil­ians in their homes.

“They had nothing to do with any­thing. People who just wanted to live,” he told AFP.

“WHY DID THEY TARGET THEM?”

Israel’s military said its ground forces and air strikes had destroyed more than 700 rocket launchers in Gaza since the war began on Octo­ber 7.

‘GAZA BLACKED OUT’

On Friday, all internet and tele­communications services in Gaza were cut as a result of the Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian ter­ritory, the main operator Paltel said.

“Gaza is blacked out again,” it said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 23,708 people, most­ly women and children, according to the latest health ministry figures.

The charity Oxfam Internation­al said on Thursday that the daily death toll in Gaza was higher than in any other major conflict this century, with an average of 250 people killed daily. Oxfam’s Sally Abi Khalil said it is “unimaginable” that the international communi­ty stands by “while continuous­ly blocking calls for a ceasefire”. In northern Gaza, the World Health Organization said it had reached Gaza’s largest hospital on Thurs­day, delivering desperately needed fuel and medical supplies.

“The team reported that Al-Shi­fa, previously Gaza’s premier hos­pital, has (partially) re-established services,” WHO chief Tedros Adha­nom Ghebreyesus posted on X. An­drea De Domenico, head of the UN aid agency OCHA’s office in the oc­cupied Palestinian territories, told AFP on Friday Israel was constantly blocking humanitarian aid convoys into northern Gaza. “But in partic­ular, they have been very systemat­ic to not allowing us to support hos­pitals, which is something that is reaching a point of a level of inhu­manity that for me is beyond com­prehension,” he said. Amid fears of Israel’s war against Palestinians spreading, American and British forces launched early morning raids against Yemen’s Huthis, after the lat­ter targeted shipping in the Red Sea they said was linked to Israel.