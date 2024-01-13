Drugs’ Safety

Medicines are meant to cure and ease the pain. The re­cent seizure of a pharmaceutical ingredient batch with dangerously high impurity levels by the Drug Regulato­ry Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has saved people from medi­cines that could become poison. The ingredient is used to sweet­en cough syrups and was imported by a private company from Thailand. The tests that found the ingredient to be impure to a fatal level are proof of how essential standard checks are. The pharmaceutical industry is directly linked to people’s health and well-being. Any minor casualness in standard checking proce­dures can cost people their precious lives.

It was not long ago that children in Africa died by consuming sub-standard cough syrups manufactured in and exported by In­dia. In that scandal, an ingredient that goes into the making of syrups was impure and still used in the making of the final prod­uct. This is why it is so important that at each and every step of the supply and manufacturing chain, the ingredients are checked for safe levels of impurity. Detection of a 25% impurity level in the said ingredient that a Pakistani company bought from Thai­land stresses the need that it must be conveyed immediately to the seller so that it is not passed on to other buyers.

The ingredient with this level of impurity can cause multiple organ failure if used in the making of medicines. Public health is a critical sector of the country and it must be very vigilant in buying, selling, manufacturing, and prescribing drugs and med­icines to people. The role of regulatory bodies is very essential and can be utilised to the fullest when they are equipped with technical expertise and equipment to check all raw materials for safety. DRAP’s swift action underscores the importance of strin­gent quality control measures in the pharmaceutical industry.

This incident should serve as a reminder for heightened vigi­lance and adherence to safety standards across the entire sup­ply chain to ensure the well-being of patients and maintain public trust in the healthcare system. People’s lives cannot be put at risk so quality control is part and parcel of the pharmaceutical indus­try and its scope must strictly extend to the private sector as well.