Saturday, January 13, 2024
E-commerce revolution

January 13, 2024
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

The rise of e-commerce is in­deed transforming the global economy, and Pakistan is no ex­ception. While online platforms contribute to economic growth, the prevalence of scams tarnish­es the image. The misuse of plat­forms like Facebook and Insta­gram for fraudulent activities undermines consumer trust. The government must intervene by implementing stringent mea­sures to verify accounts selling products on these platforms. En­suring transparency and account­ability in e-commerce transac­tions will protect consumers from deceptive practices.

By cracking down on shopping scams and imposing verification processes, authorities can fos­ter a more secure and trustwor­thy online marketplace. This not only safeguards consumers but also enhances Pakistan’s repu­tation in the global digital econ­omy. It is crucial for the govern­ment to adapt policies that reflect the evolving nature of online com­merce, promoting ethical practic­es and deterring fraudulent ac­tivities. In doing so, Pakistan can fully capitalise on the potential economic benefits offered by the e-commerce boom.

UMAMA RAJPUT,

Sukkur.

