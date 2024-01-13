E-commerce revolution

The rise of e-commerce is indeed transforming the global economy, and Pakistan is no exception. While online platforms contribute to economic growth, the prevalence of scams tarnishes the image. The misuse of platforms like Facebook and Instagram for fraudulent activities undermines consumer trust. The government must intervene by implementing stringent measures to verify accounts selling products on these platforms. Ensuring transparency and accountability in e-commerce transactions will protect consumers from deceptive practices.
By cracking down on shopping scams and imposing verification processes, authorities can foster a more secure and trustworthy online marketplace. This not only safeguards consumers but also enhances Pakistan’s reputation in the global digital economy. It is crucial for the government to adapt policies that reflect the evolving nature of online commerce, promoting ethical practices and deterring fraudulent activities. In doing so, Pakistan can fully capitalise on the potential economic benefits offered by the e-commerce boom.
UMAMA RAJPUT,
Sukkur.