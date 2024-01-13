ECP delists 13 parties for failing to hold internal polls

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan has de-list­ed 13 political parties for failing to conduct in­tra-party elections at due timings.

The commission announced its verdict on the reserved judgment regarding intra-party polls of various political parties.

It was decided to revoke the registration of 13 political factions while permitting two, name­ly Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) and Pakistan Muslim League Jinnah, to participate in the up­coming elections.

According to the verdict, the ECP expressed dis­appointment over the lack of seriousness exhib­ited by political parties regarding the conduction of intra-party elections.

The delisted political parties are All Pakistan Minority Alliance, All Pakistan Tehreek, Awami Party Pakistan, Bahawalpur National Awami Par­ty, Sab Ka Pakistan, National Peace Council Party, Pakistan National Muslim League, Pakistan Aman Party, Pakistan Brabri Party, Masihi Awami Par­ty, Pakistan Qaumi Yekjehti Party, Sunni Tehreek, and Nizam-e-Mustafa Party.