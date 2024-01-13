ECP delists 13 parties for failing to hold internal polls

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan has de-listed 13 political parties for failing to conduct intra-party elections at due timings.
The commission announced its verdict on the reserved judgment regarding intra-party polls of various political parties.
It was decided to revoke the registration of 13 political factions while permitting two, namely Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) and Pakistan Muslim League Jinnah, to participate in the upcoming elections.
According to the verdict, the ECP expressed disappointment over the lack of seriousness exhibited by political parties regarding the conduction of intra-party elections.
The delisted political parties are All Pakistan Minority Alliance, All Pakistan Tehreek, Awami Party Pakistan, Bahawalpur National Awami Party, Sab Ka Pakistan, National Peace Council Party, Pakistan National Muslim League, Pakistan Aman Party, Pakistan Brabri Party, Masihi Awami Party, Pakistan Qaumi Yekjehti Party, Sunni Tehreek, and Nizam-e-Mustafa Party.