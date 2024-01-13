Saturday, January 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Election 2024: ECP allots election symbols to ANP

Election 2024: ECP allots election symbols to ANP
Web Desk
11:03 AM | January 13, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) allotted an election symbol to Awami National Party (ANP) – a political party contesting in the upcoming general election 2024 in Pakistan.

According to the details, the ECP allotted an election symbol, lantern, to ANP for contesting in the general election scheduled to be held on February 08, 2024.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has granted an extension for the inter-party election for ANP, extending it until May 10, after imposing a fine of Rs 20,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP issued a notice to the president of ANP, Asfandyar Wali Khan while penalizing 13 other parties and delisting them for not holding inter-party elections.

Earlier this week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) allotted election symbols to 145 political parties across Pakistan before the general election of 2024.

As per details, the election commission also allotted electoral symbols to 177 independent candidates contesting the general election 2024 on February 8.

US, UK strikes in Yemen widen war

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) retained its electoral symbol lion and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) was given an “arrow” as its election symbol.

The ECP allotted election symbols to PTI Nazriati, PTI-P, MLJ, PPP, IPP, JUI, JI, BNP, PAP, TLP, and others.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1705044921.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024