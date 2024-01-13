Saturday, January 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

EU to debate sending naval mission to Red Sea

Agencies
January 13, 2024
International, Newspaper

BRUSSELS  -  EU countries will discuss next week a plan to set up a naval mission to help protect Red Sea shipping fol­lowing attacks from Yemen’s Huthis, diplomats said Friday.

The proposal -- in the pipeline in Brussels for several weeks -- was mooted before US and British forces struck Huthis-held Yemen early on Friday. Any EU effort would seek to complement a US-led coalition, which includes numerous countries from the bloc, that is already operat­ing in the vital shipping route.

The details of the size and scope of any EU mission remain to be ham­mered out and European diplomats said a first discussion would take place in Brussels on Tuesday.

Spain said Friday that it would not take part in any EU naval mis­sion in the Red Sea. 

Its defence minister, Margarita Robles, said that “Spain’s position on this subject has always been clear”.

Two killed, woman injured in separate incidents

The EU last year initially mulled a plan to expand its “Atalanta” mission focused on protecting shipping off Somalia, but that move was blocked by Spain.

Madrid gave no official reason, but Spanish media reported that domes­tic politics was behind the refusal, with a hard-left partner in Spain’s governing coalition, the Sumar party, generally opposed to US foreign pol­icy. Diplomats said EU foreign min­isters could strike an agreement on establishing the new naval mission at the coming meeting in Brussels. 

The Huthis have carried out a growing number of attacks on what they deem to be Israeli-linked ship­ping in the key international trade route since October 7, when attack on Israel sparked the war which is still raging in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1705044921.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024