EU to debate sending naval mission to Red Sea

BRUSSELS - EU countries will discuss next week a plan to set up a naval mission to help protect Red Sea shipping fol­lowing attacks from Yemen’s Huthis, diplomats said Friday.

The proposal -- in the pipeline in Brussels for several weeks -- was mooted before US and British forces struck Huthis-held Yemen early on Friday. Any EU effort would seek to complement a US-led coalition, which includes numerous countries from the bloc, that is already operat­ing in the vital shipping route.

The details of the size and scope of any EU mission remain to be ham­mered out and European diplomats said a first discussion would take place in Brussels on Tuesday.

Spain said Friday that it would not take part in any EU naval mis­sion in the Red Sea.

Its defence minister, Margarita Robles, said that “Spain’s position on this subject has always been clear”.

The EU last year initially mulled a plan to expand its “Atalanta” mission focused on protecting shipping off Somalia, but that move was blocked by Spain.

Madrid gave no official reason, but Spanish media reported that domes­tic politics was behind the refusal, with a hard-left partner in Spain’s governing coalition, the Sumar party, generally opposed to US foreign pol­icy. Diplomats said EU foreign min­isters could strike an agreement on establishing the new naval mission at the coming meeting in Brussels.

The Huthis have carried out a growing number of attacks on what they deem to be Israeli-linked ship­ping in the key international trade route since October 7, when attack on Israel sparked the war which is still raging in the besieged Gaza Strip.