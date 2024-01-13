Event held to commemorate birth anniversary of poet, prose writer Shaikh Ayaz

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in collaboration with National Heritage and Culture Division and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting organized a special event to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of poet and prose writer Shaikh Ayaz, in Islamabad.

Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi in his remarks said Shaikh Ayaz’s role in the intellectual awakening of the youth of the country and in particular youth of Sindh cannot be neglected.

He said the basic human rights that the people enjoy today stem from the sacrifices of Shaikh Ayaz.

Madad Ali said that Shaikh Ayaz went to prison numerous times due to his unwillingness to compromise on his ideals.

He said that Shaikh Ayaz is counted as one of the prominent and great Sindhi poet of Pakistan in general and Sindh in particular.

He said that he was an author of more than 50 books on poetry, biographies, plays and short stories in both Sindhi and Urdu languages. His translations of Shah Jo Risalo, which was written by the 18th-century Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif, from Sindhi to Urdu language established him as an authority in his domain.