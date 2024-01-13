Expensive education

The increasing cost of education in Pakistan has been a significant obstacle for many individuals and families, preventing them from accessing quality learning opportunities. The cost of education not only affects students but also poses significant challenges to the nation’s development and socioeconomic progress.
The rising costs of private schools and universities are a major cause of the high cost of education. These institutions often make promises of better facilities and resources, but they also demand higher tuition fees, making quality education a luxury for a significant portion of the population. This economic barrier exacerbates educational inequality and limits the potential for social mobility.
Public education, intended to be a more affordable alternative, faces its own set of challenges. Insufficient funding, outdated infrastructure, and a shortage of qualified teachers hinder the quality of education provided by government schools. This, in turn, forces some families to turn to expensive private institutions in search of a better learning environment for their children.
The rising cost of textbooks, uniforms, and other educational materials is putting more pressure on families trying to educate their children. Pakistan can strive to create an educational landscape that is more equitable and accessible, guaranteeing that every person has the opportunity to pursue their educational aspirations, regardless of their socio-economic background.
MEHRAJ HAYAT,
Meerabad.