Expensive education

The increasing cost of educa­tion in Pakistan has been a sig­nificant obstacle for many individ­uals and families, preventing them from accessing quality learning opportunities. The cost of educa­tion not only affects students but also poses significant challenges to the nation’s development and socioeconomic progress.

The rising costs of private schools and universities are a major cause of the high cost of education. These institutions of­ten make promises of better fa­cilities and resources, but they also demand higher tuition fees, making quality education a luxu­ry for a significant portion of the population. This economic bar­rier exacerbates educational in­equality and limits the potential for social mobility.

Public education, intended to be a more affordable alterna­tive, faces its own set of challeng­es. Insufficient funding, outdat­ed infrastructure, and a shortage of qualified teachers hinder the quality of education provided by government schools. This, in turn, forces some families to turn to expensive private institutions in search of a better learning envi­ronment for their children.

The rising cost of textbooks, uniforms, and other education­al materials is putting more pres­sure on families trying to educate their children. Pakistan can strive to create an educational land­scape that is more equitable and accessible, guaranteeing that ev­ery person has the opportunity to pursue their educational aspi­rations, regardless of their socio-economic background.

MEHRAJ HAYAT,

Meerabad.