Saturday, January 13, 2024
Foreign Secretary underlines important role of TIOs in promoting economic diplomacy

7:32 PM | January 13, 2024
National

The newly appointed Trade and Investment Officers designated to various Missions of Pakistan visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Talking to them, Foreign Secretary Mohammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi underlined the important role of Pakistan's trade and investment officers in promoting economic diplomacy.

The Trade and Investment officers were briefed on Pakistan's foreign policy and economic diplomacy initiatives, especially the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and important administrative and financial matters in Pakistan's Missions abroad.

