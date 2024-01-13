Former minister ends his 40-year association with PML-N to join TLP

GUJAR KHAN - The former provincial minister and PML-N leader Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz, has part­ed his ways with PML-N and joined Tehreek-e-Lab­baik Pakistan (TLP) after losing hopes of election tickets for himself or his son. Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz had enjoyed a long po­litical career as MPA & and provincial minister with Mian Nawaz Sharif after contesting his first elections in 1984. He had also simul­taneously won as MPA and MNA seat during 1993 elections, and he vacated it MNA seat to pave the way for the election of Raja Na­dir Pervez. Since then he was considered very close to Mian Nawaz Sharif. Later, he was relegated by the overwhelming influence of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and denied tickets. This time round he was quite hopeful for a party ticket either for himself or his son Chaudhry Khawar Zaman.