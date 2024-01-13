Four killed as Russia, Ukraine trade attacks

KYIV, UKRAINE - Russian shelling on Friday killed two people in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, while a drone attack by Kyiv in the Mos­cow-controlled east killed another two, officials said. As the war approaches its second anniversary, both Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of killing dozens of civilians in a sharp esca­lation of attacks. The head of the Kherson region Olek­sandr Prokudin said the Russian army used artillery, striking a street. “A woman died on the spot. A burnt body was also found in a car,” he said. Smoke could be seen pouring out the burnt-out chassis of a car in a video he shared, along with what appeared to be debris from a crater on the ground. Ukrainian drone killed two people and wounded six during an evacuation of injured people near the Russian-controlled city of Gorlivka, Russian-backed mayor Ivan Prikhodko said. The drone hit an ambulance transporting energy work­ers wounded in previous shelling, killing a paramed­ic and an energy worker in the nearby village of Gomi­vskyi, Prikhodko said.