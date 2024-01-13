France orders 42 new Rafale fighter jets

PARIS - France has ordered 42 new Rafale fight­er jets, Defence Minister Se­bastien Lecornu said Friday, with the first to be delivered in 2027. Bringing the total num­ber of Rafales bought by Par­is to 234, the five-billion-eu­ro ($5.5 billion) order for the latest version of the Dassault planes would offer “mod­ernised operational capabil­ities” to the French air force, Lecornu said. The Rafale is a “multi-role” fighter that can be used to hunt enemy planes, strike ground and sea tar­gets, carry out reconnaissance and even carry France’s nu­clear warheads. Friday’s an­nouncement is the first ma­jor purchase under France’s 413-billion-euro military pro­curement plan for 2024-30. An increase of 40 percent over the previous seven-year period, it was passed by parliament last July. “I want France to contin­ue to have armed forces that set the standard for Europe,” President Emmanuel Macron said at the time.