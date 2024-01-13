From meeting Brian Lara to facing Aamir Jamal – Shamyl Hussain’s cricket journey continues

LAHORE - Shamyl Hussain, a lanky southpaw hailing from Islamabad, has grown up loving the game as he inherited the passion from his father. Shamyl will be a key part of the Pakistan U19 team in the upcoming ICC Men’s U19 World Cup at the top of the order. He was introduced to the game by his father, who featured in one List A game for Islamabad region in the One Day National Tournament 2001-02 and had to give up on his dream due to a back injury. In a chat with PCB Digital, he talked about how he started club cricket: “My first memory of playing the game is at six or seven years of age as my father used to throw plastic balls at me. I joined Shalimar Cricket Club as an 11-year-old and never looked back. A lot of first-class players used to turn up for training and I was pushed to get involved as well. I remember facing Aamir Jamal in the nets quite often. It felt scary but that exposure helped strengthen my game.” Shamyl said: “I’ve always followed Brian Lara. We used to have videos of his batting and I’ve watched his unbeaten 400 many times. I was asked to observe his technique and shots. You know the biggest compliment I’ve received in my life is him (Lara) saying that I bat really well.”