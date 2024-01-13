From meeting Brian Lara to facing Aamir Jamal – Shamyl Hussain’s cricket journey continues

LAHORE - Shamyl Hussain, a lanky southpaw hailing from Islam­abad, has grown up loving the game as he inherited the pas­sion from his father. Shamyl will be a key part of the Paki­stan U19 team in the upcom­ing ICC Men’s U19 World Cup at the top of the order. He was introduced to the game by his father, who featured in one List A game for Islamabad re­gion in the One Day National Tournament 2001-02 and had to give up on his dream due to a back injury. In a chat with PCB Digital, he talked about how he started club cricket: “My first memory of playing the game is at six or seven years of age as my father used to throw plastic balls at me. I joined Shalimar Cricket Club as an 11-year-old and never looked back. A lot of first-class players used to turn up for training and I was pushed to get involved as well. I re­member facing Aamir Jamal in the nets quite often. It felt scary but that exposure helped strengthen my game.” Shamyl said: “I’ve always fol­lowed Brian Lara. We used to have videos of his batting and I’ve watched his unbeaten 400 many times. I was asked to observe his technique and shots. You know the biggest compliment I’ve received in my life is him (Lara) saying that I bat really well.”