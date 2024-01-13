Gold rate up by Rs200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs216,500 on Fri­day compared to its sale at Rs216,300 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs172 to Rs185,614 from Rs185,442 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs170,146 from Rs169,989 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Asso­ciation reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94 re­spectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $4 to $2,056 from $2,052, the Associa­tion reported.