Govt ready for transparent conduct of elections: KP CM

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here on Friday said that transparent conduct of elections was the primary responsibility of the caretaker government and the govern­ment was ready in this regard.

Addressing a ceremony, he said that the Supreme Court and the Election Commis­sion had been informed in connection with the free elections, adding that there was a shortage of 56,000 officials to perform the election duty.

The Chief Minister is also taking steps for the betterment of the province and the peo­ple He said that the provincial government was actively working for peace, order, bet­ter governance and provision of facilities to the people and taking pragmatic steps in this regard.

The CM said that the government was working for the welfare of the people and taking measures to train 500,000 youth to send them to Gulf countries for better op­portunities.

After the inclusion of tribal districts, the share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has in­creased, adding that the Prime Minister was keen to address the problems here and had established a committee in this regard.

KP CM unveiled the Digital Dashboard un­der the “Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” In­itiative, a significant step towards improved governance. Launched at the Chief Minis­ter’s House in Peshawar, the dashboard en­ables real-time monitoring of provincial departments and public service outlets at divisional and district levels.

The ceremony, attended by key officials including Caretaker Provincial Ministers and administrative secretaries, marked the initiation of live monitoring for public service delivery centers across the prov­ince. The dashboard will assess the daily performance of provincial departments, district administrations, and the police department.

For effective public service delivery, 27 key performance indicators (KPIs) were identified for district administrations, en­compassing aspects like revenue collection and land retrieval. The police department, with nine identified KPIs, will focus on ar­eas such as actions against drug peddlers and addressing street crimes.

The initiative’s first phase also targeted various provincial departments, including Health, Home and Tribal Affairs, Excise and Narcotics Control, Local Government, Ener­gy and Power, Livestock and Dairy Develop­ment, Mines and Minerals, Relief and Reha­bilitation, and Public Health Engineering.

During the ceremony, the Caretaker Chief Minister commended the collaborative ef­forts of the team in materializing the flag­ship project. Emphasizing key components of the “Khushhal Khyber Pakhunkhwa Pro­gram,” he highlighted a zero-tolerance ap­proach to corruption, maintaining law & or­der, and improving public service delivery.

Addressing media queries, the Chief Min­ister outlined the Human Capital Export Strategy, aimed at addressing insufficient job opportunities within the country. Youth will undergo crash courses in various fields before being sent abroad for employment.

Regarding the upcoming general elec­tions, the Chief Minister expressed the government’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful process, providing necessary sup­port within available resources.

In response to financial challenges, espe­cially in merged districts, the Chief Minister informed that the funding issue, including the matter of NFC share, is under consid­eration by a committee headed by the sec­retary finance division. He expressed opti­mism for a resolution in cooperation with the Caretaker Prime Minister.

The comprehensive initiative signifies a proactive approach towards good gov­ernance, utilizing technology for real-time monitoring and assessment across key sec­tors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.