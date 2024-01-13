Saturday, January 13, 2024
Govt taking steps to promote FDI in Pakistan: Dr Alvi

MATEEN HAIDER
January 13, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said the gov­ernment was taking steps to promote Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Paki­stan. Talking to a German delegation of international food wholesaler, METRO Group, led by its CEO Dr Steffen Greubel here at Ai­wan-e-Sadr, the president said Pakistan was an attrac­tive destination for the for­eign investment and busi­ness. The president also appreciated the METRO Group for their investment in Pakistan. The delega­tion briefed the president about business and invest­ment of the METRO Group in Pakistan. The delegation told that keeping in view the conducive environment for the foreign investment in Pakistan, the METRO Company desired to further expand the business activi­ties in the country. Besides, the delegation was of the view that Pakistan was an attractive destination for business, investment and tourism.

