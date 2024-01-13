Hand-sewn 3,000-year boat saved from oblivion in Croatia

ZAMBRATIJA, CROATIA - The oldest entirely hand-sewn boat in the Mediterranean is preparing for its next journey, after having sat undisturbed on Croatia’s Adriatic seafloor for millennia. But this time the ves­sel -- whose planks were actual­ly sewn together -- will travel by land to France for conservation. Discovered in the waters of Cro­atia’s northwestern Istria penin­sula, the Zambratija boat dates back to the period between late 12th and late 10th century BC: the transition period from the Bronze to the Iron Age, analy­ses showed. That makes her the oldest entirely sewn boat found in the Mediterranean so far, experts said. “She is the prototype of all 64 sewn boats discovered in the Medi­terranean,” said underwater archeologist Ida Koncani Uhac of the Archaeological Museum of Istria who led the research. It is a rare example of the an­cient shipbuilding tradition of Istria and Dalmatia, said experts from France’s CNRS, which is collaborating with the Croatian team on the project. It was a local fisherman who alerted archaeologists to the remains of the wooden boat, scientists locating the site in 2008. The wreck -- of which one frame and five planks were partly visible -- was only about 150 metres (492 feet) from the shore, 2.5-metres down, cov­ered with seaweeds and sand. The anoxic properties of the sea mud protected it from oxy­gen, which would have allowed harmful bacteria to develop that would have destroyed the wood, say experts.